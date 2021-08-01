Verstappen commanded the first free practice in Hungary

Robert Kubica, who replaced Kimi Raikkonen at Alfa Romeo, set the first benchmark at 1m25.259s on hard tires, but was quickly pushed down by a flurry of faster laps as most of the group set their initial times on the rubber. White.

Valtteri Bottas led midway through the session as the teams fitted the soft tires. The Finn set a time of 1m17.616s to overtake his teammate Lewis Hamilton by 0.380 seconds, this while Max Verstappen he was eighth, although still rolling with the tough ones.

Carlos Sainz briefly jumped to third position, while the seven-time world champion improved his time to narrow the gap to just 0.106 seconds behind his Scandinavian teammate.

The session was stopped with 19 minutes on the clock after the Japanese Yuki Tsunoda he lost control of his AlphaTauri at turn four. The Japanese was within the group of the 15 best when the incident happened.

The first practice restarted with 12 minutes on the clock and Verstappen fitted soft tires to exploit the potential. The championship leader rose to the top with a record of 1m17.555 beating Bottas’s time by 0.061.

Hamilton placed third with a final time of 1m17.722s, while Sainz commanded Ferrari’s attack with fourth place finish, with Pierre Gasly the AlphaTauri in fifth position.

Sergio Perez, who was out of the top 10 for the opening 30 minutes, jumped to eighth on the soft tires 0.911 seconds ahead of his Red Bull teammate.

Fernando Alonso he was the best of the Alpine in sixth place.

Lando Norris represented the best of the McLaren in ninth place, although already with more than a second of difference with respect to what was done by Verstappen. Lance Stroll closed the top 10.

Result FP1-Hungarian GP 2021