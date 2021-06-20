Verstappen breaks Hamilton’s dominance in the French poles

For the first time since F1 returned to France, Lewis hamilton It will not be the man who comes to the front of the grid. Max verstappen He confirmed his dominance this weekend (two of the three free practice sessions were his), and he will start ahead of Mercedes’ men.

Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso went smoothly to Q3, and when push came to shove they dominated their teammates. The Madrilenian leaves this Sunday 5th and the Asturian, 9th.

Q1: Two accidents to start and finish

The session started with a red flag triggered by Yuki tsunoda, who went against the wall on cold tires. Colossal error of the rookie, because it was not in a difficult area far from it: the accident was in turn 1.

Loading tweet … 1406236716483104775

Once the test is resumed, Max verstappen got the best time ahead of Lewis hamilton Y Sergio perez. The Spanish passed the cut without problems, with Carlos Sainz 7th and Fernando Alonso 10th, and they could not improve because right at the end Mick schumacher ended up against the wall.

Among the harmed, Lance Stroll that he could not make a return and fell eliminated.

Loading tweet … 1406242529872388106

Those eliminated were Nicholas Latifi, Kimi Raikkonen, Nikita Mazepin, Lance Stroll Y Yuki tsunoda. Ironically, Schumacher went to Q2 but did not play it because his car was wrecked.

Times table Q1 French Grand Prix

Q2: Hamilton sticks his head out

All on medium tires looking for a good lap and a first race stint on this compound, Q2 made it clear that Lewis hamilton before it had been theater. The Briton, in his first good attempt, placed first with solvency, with a time that allowed him to overcome Sergio perez Y Max vertappen.

The bell gave it Carlos Sainz, which put two tenths to Valtteri Bottas initially (the Finn finished first) and finished 4th in this round. The 1:31 of the Madrid, memorable.

He also went to Q3 without suffering Fernando Alonso, with the eighth time. The Spaniard once again finished his superiority over Esteban Ocon, who was the first eliminated along with Sebastian Vettel, Antonio Giovinazzi, George Russell Y Mick schumacher, which did not come out.

Times table Q2 French Grand Prix

Q3: Verstappen can with Hamilton

Of the first attempts, the fastest with solvency was Max verstappen. The Dutchman scored three tenths to a Lewis Hamilton who did not have a good first attempt, although it was still much better than that of Valtteri Bottas, 8 tenths slower than Red Bull. From this first arreón, the great victim was Pierre Gasly, whose lap was removed for going over the track limits.

In the second attempts the Dutchman showed that he is still well ahead of the others. Including a Hamilton who had always raced here had achieved pole position, but this time he had to settle for second place ahead of Bottas.

As for the Spanish, very good Carlos Sainz (5th, two ahead of Charles Leclerc) and reasonably well Fernando Alonso, 9th.

Times table Q3 French Grand Prix

The race will be held this Sunday from 3:00 p.m.