The Spaniard will join Ferrari in 2021, thus replacing Vettel

The one from the Netherlands thought that Sebastian would end up renewing with the team

Seeing that he finally did not, he imagined that the bet of Ferrari could be Sainz

Max Verstappen is clear that having signed for Ferrari for the 2021 season is a great opportunity for Carlos Sainz to go far in Formula 1. The Netherlands imagined that the Spanish would be the bet of the Scuderia to see that Sebastian Vettel did not renew with the team, something that was not expected.

Verstappen sees that Sainz has a very good opportunity to give something to talk about in the next years in the upper area of ​​the category. After a good stage in the middle zone, he assures that the Spanish rider has earned the right to compete with the ‘roosters’ of the category.

On the other hand, he was surprised to read that Vettel would not continue at Ferrari at the end of this season. It was news that he did not see coming at all, and he has many doubts about what the German pilot will do for the future.

“I expected Sebastian to be a Ferrari driver for a year or two more, but Ferrari finally made that decision. Of course, it is a great opportunity for Carlos Sainz. Now it’s time to see what Sebastian finally does, “said Verstappen in an interview for Sky Sports Germany.

Verstappen himself already commented days before the signing of Sainz by Ferrari was official, which was something he imagined. The one from the Netherlands thought that the best bet currently for Scuderia was that of the Spanish driver, who will race with McLaren in 2020 before making the jump to the red car next year.

Verstappen and Sainz were teammates in the 2015 season – and part of 2016 – at Toro Rosso. Since then, they have not competed with each other except on occasions counted for the difference between vehicles. In 2021 the two will be with a car with guarantees to fight in the upper zone, so we could see a new sports rivalry between two drivers who already know each other very well.

