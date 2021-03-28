Verstappen and the ‘humility cure’ for Mercedes

03/28/2021 at 1:29 PM CEST

Racing day in Bahrain. Everything is possible. But for now we must assess what happened yesterday in the first classification of the season, a situation that extends the dominance of Honda, Red Bull and Max Verstappen in the preseason.

Have Mercedes and Lewis lost power Hamilton? Difficult to predict, although it is true that in the chrono they were closer than in the winter tests. One lap, ‘Mad’ Max and RB16B with new Honda engine are devastating. In the race other factors come into play and it will be necessary to see if the reaction of Brackley’s, accustomed to sweeping for seven years, arrives.

While waiting for what happens this Sunday at the Sakhir track, analysts point to the aerodynamic changes introduced by the FIA ​​as the ‘culprits’ of the Mercedes crash. Hamilton also sees it like this: “It is no secret that the changes have been made to push us back. Already those engine changes were made last year to do the same. But nothing happens, we love challenges and we just work hard to do our best. · That is what we will do, “says the seven-time champion.

The changes he refers to are focused on cutting the ground, from the entrance of the pontoons to the diffuser, which benefits cars with a higher ‘rake’ or angle of inclination, such as the Red Bull and its satellite Alpha Tauri, while hurting cars with ‘low’ rake, a few centimeters (7-9) from the asphalt, as is the case with Mercedes.

“I don’t think our improvement is due to that alone, I think there have been a few factors,” he says. Verstappen. “For example, cWe knew our weak point from last year and that has not only to do with the ‘rake’. I think also from the side of Honda se he has worked very hard to improve the overall engine. “

The advantage that Red Bull now has in Bahrain may not be reflected with the same intensity or even evaporate at other circuits. But what is certain is that for Mercedes it is a cure for humility after so many years of indisputable dominance.