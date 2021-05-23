Verstappen and Sainz graduate in style in Monaco

Max verstappen is the new leader of the World Championship after winning the Monaco GP ahead of Carlos Sainz. The Madrilenian, who adds his third podium in Formula 1, thus debuts with Ferrari in his fifth career as a Scuderia driver.

Lando norris completed the podium of a race marked at the start by abandonment before the start of the poleman, Charles Leclerc. Fernando Alonso had a gray day, with a 13th position that, at least, allows him to finish.

Sainz holds 3rd at the start

Without Charles Leclerc, who did not get to start due to the gearbox failure derived from the qualifying accident, the question was to see if Verstappen I was going to hold the first place at Bottas at the exit. And he did it, without much difficulty, just like a Carlos Sainz on which fell the responsibility of being the leader of Ferrari in this race.

The one who won the most positions in a very clean start was Fernando Alonso, who passed Tsunoda and Russell in the first few meters to place 14th in the first part of the test.

The usual Monaco procession began, which was broken into the pits thanks to a dramatic Bottas problem.

Sainz rises to 2nd place thanks to Bottas

Pit stops were premiered by a Lewis hamilton who began to complain bitterly about the strategic blunder that made him lose his options to undercut those above.

Worse was what happened to Valtteri Bottas. The Finn entered to make his stop but the right front wheel was blocked. There was no way to get her out, and in the end, she gave up. The great beneficiary: Sainz, 2nd.

Then began a new phase of the race for all. Verstappen and Sainz just had to hold on … which was no small feat. More pressure was putting Hamilton on Gasly for scoring another point, aware that the Dutchman was going to win the race and, with it, the lead. He had to settle for the one on the fastest lap, which allowed him only 4 points to be cut by Verstappen.

Monaco Grand Prix Race Times Table

The next race will be held in Azerbaijan in two weeks.