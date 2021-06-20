Verstappen and Red Bull beat Hamilton and Mercedes at Paul Ricard

Max verstappen It has given Red Bull the third victory in 2021, something they have not achieved since 2013, after a great strategic performance by Red Bull in the pits. The Mercedes team gave in because they did not know how to read tire performance well, thus Lewis hamilton he stayed with the 2nd place and Sergio perez 3rd, with Valtteri Bottas 4th and very angry.

Fernando Alonso added three more points to distance himself from Esteban Ocon. The Spanish was 8th and the French, 14th. The one that also did not score was Carlos Sainz, with a career from more to less.

Departure: Verstappen blunder

Verstappen lost the first position in the first variant, when he entered too hard and was overtaken by Hamilton. It was an outing in which several drivers gained positions, such as a Fernando Alonso that went from being ninth to seventh, although he yielded that place with Charles Leclerc to settle in that second group in eighth position.

A strategic career began then everywhere. First, because Alonso himself began to lose positions in the middle zone, while Verstappen and Hamilton began to ‘beat’ up in the pit strategy. The different performance of the tires made everyone start thinking about what to do.

The first to move positions were the Red Bulls. What Verstappen had lost on the first lap he won in the pits, allowing him to come out in front. The problem for him is that the tires did not hold up as much as they expected.

Going one or two laps became an existential doubt. Hamilton began to complain notably, as graining was becoming seriously dangerous. Given the precedents, it was normal for them to fear the worst. However, the script change was at Red Bull, which seeing that Verstappen warned that they were not going to arrive, they made him enter the pits to make a second stop.

Ferrari didn’t have its day either. Between the strategy they did with Sainz to prevail over Leclerc (the Madrilenian lost two positions in the pits) and the poor performance given by the hard tires on both cars, they almost fell outside the points zone. In fact, Leclerc could only beat the Haas, Latifi and Raikkonen at the end of the race.

Bottas gives away 2nd place (but Mercedes is to blame)

With 15 laps to go and with everything to be decided, Verstappen taught Mercedes that they were wrong. Bottas had to defend the second position, but among his few qualities and that he was already on very bad tires, he could hardly resist. ‘Checo’ Pérez was able to conquer third place in the end.

A lap and a half from the end, Verstappen left everything to try to take advantage of the situation with Hamilton, who could barely defend himself. The Dutchman took the victory, third of the year, while behind Fernando Alonso added good points with an 8th place.

French Grand Prix Race times table

The next race will be the Styrian GP next weekend.