“Verstappen and I as partners? It can happen, but … “

Fernando Alonso confirmed a few days ago that he had conversations with Red Bull in his period outside of F1, before opting for the project of Alpine. And precisely, this Thursday he shared a press conference with the leader of the energy drinks, Max

Verstappen. Therefore, before Austrian F1 GP, they asked the Asturian about the possibility of one day sharing a team with the young Dutchman.

“It can happen”, He replied, although with a very important nuance: “But not in Formula 1. Maybe in the Resistance, at Le Mans”, commented the Oviedo, who a few days ago told the newspaper ‘AS’ that he is seen in F1 with Alpine in 2024, with 43 years. However, the Spaniard is very clear that when his second stage in the ‘Great Circus’ ends, he will want to return to pursue other challenges such as the Dakar, the Indy500 or perhaps a return to a more disputed Endurance World Cup to test the new Hypercars, something that you already noted for a long time that you would like