Verstappen and his anger despite winning pole in Austria

Verstappen edged Lando Norris’s McLaren by 0.048 seconds in the final phase of qualifying at the Red Bull Ring to clinch first place on the grid for Sunday’s race.

The Dutchman claimed his fourth pole position of the season and gives him a great opportunity to extend his points lead over Lewis Hamilton in the drivers’ championship, after the member of Mercedes he only qualified fourth on the grid.

Despite running two laps good enough for pole position, Verstappen was unhappy with the progress of the final stage of qualifying.

After crossing the finish line he told his engineer that “we will never, never do that of starting first again”, adding later: “We got the first position, but we will talk about it later”, this as a result of Verstappen being alone at the head of the car group in Q3, which meant he couldn’t take anyone’s trailer in front of him.

Speaking at parc ferme shortly after taking pole, Verstappen said he was unhappy with the way he had led the way.

“I think it was pretty bad,” Verstappen said when asked to talk about his lap from pole.

“Of course I’m happy to be the first, but not in the way we managed it. So we will have to do something.”

“But of course being on pole twice here is very good. Hopefully we can finish it off tomorrow.”

Explaining what went wrong in the final qualifying round, Verstappen said a blocking on his first lap of Q3 and a lack of slipstream on his second lap had frustrated him.

“Q1 and Q2 were very good, I think, everything was going very well and the laps were good enough,” said Verstappen.

“Right in Q3, on the first lap, I crashed at Turn 3. On the second attempt I was the first car to start, so I lost time on the straights and couldn’t improve my turn, even with a more normal Turn 3” .

“But I was still good enough to be first, but I wish I had a better Q3.”

Verstappen extended his lead in the drivers’ championship by winning last Sunday the Styrian Grand Prix from pole position, leading every lap of the race.

Verstappen has a chance to get the double at the Red Bull Ring on Sunday, but said a point of focus would be the softer tires Pirelli selected for this weekend compared to the race eight days ago.

“The compounds are softer compared to last week so it will be difficult to manage them in the race,” said Verstappen.

“But on top of that, I think we just have to focus on our own race, and then of course try to win it. But that’s never easy.”

Verstappen will be joined in the top three places on the grid by his Red Bull teammate Sergio Pérez, who enjoyed his best qualifying since the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in April.

“We’ve been chasing balance a lot, just exploring the car in all areas and testing every race,” Perez said.

“So it was not easy. It was very hard work, harder than you might think. But, yes, in the end we got a good lap and a good starting position for tomorrow.”

“I think tomorrow we have a better car for the race than I saw for qualifying.”

