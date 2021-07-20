Verstappen and Hamilton’s accident was racing

Leclerc had the best view of the first lap accident at Silverstone as he was running behind the Max Verstappen’s Red Bull and Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes.

The Monegasque believes that Hamilton had a bit more room to play at the apex of the corner to avoid contact, but he also considers that Verstappen was aggressive in his turning form.

“It is very difficult to judge from the car; because we have a very low position of view,” he said. Leclerc. “So it’s hard to see.”

“Everything was very fast. Obviously I could see that there were quite a few things that were spinning in front of me. I think it is a racing incident.

“It’s quite difficult to blame one or the other and obviously there was room on the inside. Maybe Lewis wasn’t completely at the apex, but it’s also true that Max was quite aggressive on the outside. So those things can happen. The most important thing is. today is that Max is unharmed and well ”.

The FIA ​​stewards did not agree that the crash was a racing incident, and penalized Hamilton with 10 seconds of time.

The clash gave Leclerc a chance to take the lead before the red flag, and he kept his lead up front after the restart. Despite a strong performance in the race, Leclerc did not have enough pace to maintain the victory and was overtaken by Hamilton with only three laps remaining.

Reflecting on the race, Leclerc felt that until Hamilton actually caught up with him he was on his way to his first Ferrari win since 2019.

“Until then I still believed that I could win that race, and that’s how it should be,” he explained. “If before that I had considered being second, I think it would have been worse. I believed in victory until the last moment.”

“Obviously I had my engineer telling me the pace of Lewis on the hard tires, and I’d say ‘that’s pretty fast.’ I was pushing 200%, but obviously it wasn’t good enough to hold the lead in the final laps.”

