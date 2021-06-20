Verstappen and Hamilton predict a ‘high tension’ exit

06/19/2021

On at 19:59 CEST

Max verstappen he was surprised after taking pole position at Paul Ricard: “Traditionally, this has not been an incredible circuit for us. I knew it was going to be better than the last time we were here, but is it that good? I did not expect. So of course it is a very promising result for us and we just have to keep going, keep pushing to try to do our best in the race & rdquor; said the championship leader. “We have to wait and see what the weather will be like, if there is rain as some forecasts indicate. But I’m pretty confident & rdquor ;, Max has warned about the possibility of winning this Sunday.

Lewis hamilton He did not hesitate to congratulate his rival, whom he shook hands in the paddock and praised for his work in his subsequent statements: “Congratulations to Max, he has done a great job. The Red Bulls have been incredibly fast. They have a new engine this weekend, not a new spec or anything like that, but they’re still fast on the straight. “

Yes indeed, Hamilton has taken ‘oil’ after a few tests with many doubts in France and promises to stand up in the race: “I think there was a lot of time to win on the straight today, so we have a great battle ahead and we love fighting. Chance to fight at least until Turn 1 and there will probably be some interesting strategy. I don’t know, maybe it will rain so maybe you can watch the rain experts do their thing. I’m excited & rdquor; Mercedes concluded