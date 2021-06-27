Verstappen also leads the FP2 of the Styrian GP and Pérez is far behind

The second and last test on Friday at the Red Bull Ring began with a few degrees less temperature on the track than in the first (42 ° to 46 °) and with the expectation of a rain that finally never finished.
Fernando Alonso took the lead at the start by turning in 1m06s984 on hard tires, but soon Verstappen jumped to the top with a lap of 1m06s722 wearing medium tires on his RB16B.
Then the Spaniard, switching from hard to medium, managed to improve his record to 1m06s651 to return to first place by 71 thousandths over Verstappen, while Leclerc, Norris, Sainz and Hamilton completed the first six positions.
“Checo” Pérez, who had a difficult first practice in which he was 13th, briefly passed by when braking at Turn 3, something that would happen with several drivers later, and was ninth in the opening bars with a lap of 1m07s250.
Almost ten minutes into the practice, the presence of some raindrops began to be felt, but this did not happen to greater and allowed Verstappen to improve his time to 1m06s643 and then Hamilton to turn in 1m06s358 to take Mercedes to first place .
Also read:
Carlos Sainz, who had a spin in the first training session in turn 1, suffered a mistake again in turn 4 when he went slightly wide and stepped on the gravel, something very similar to what had happened to Pérez in the initial session of the day.
Verstappen took his mark to 1m06s192 to return to the top, relegating Hamilton, while Pérez finally got into the top positions with a time of 1m06s631 to displace Alonso from third place, although seconds later Bottas appeared with a lap of 1m06s251 to place second, 0s059 from the best, being the only one at the top with soft tires at the time.
With 18 minutes elapsed Aston Martin surprised with a momentary 1-2 with Sebastian Vettel (1m05s934) and Lance Stroll (1m06s079), both with the soft rubber on their cars.
However, the Silverstone team would not last long at the front as first Hamilton, with 1m05s796, and then Esteban Ocon, being six thousandths faster than Mercedes, took the lead, while Alonso confirmed the good performance of the Alpine at the get third, 37 thousandths of his teammate.
Red Bull was the last team to mount the soft tires and Pérez completed his first practice outing on that compound, finishing just seventh with 1m06s186, almost four tenths behind Ocon but losing three of those tenths in the second sector of the circuit.
Shortly after completing the first half of the scheduled time of activity, Hamilton turned at 1m05s335 but his time would be eliminated for exceeding the limits of the track at Turn 10, which Verstappen then took advantage of to get in first after marking 1m05s412 with the soft.
The second half of practice would be dedicated by all teams exclusively to work ahead of Sunday’s race, so Verstappen would stay with the best as it had happened in the initial rehearsal, this time escorted by Daniel Ricciardo, to 0s336 after the Australian Red Bull got into the top positions before the switch to tanks with more fuel.
Ocon closed an Alpine good Friday with the third best time, ahead of Hamilton, Alonso and Vettel, while Norris was seventh and Stroll placed eighth.
“Checo” Pérez, who in his final attempt with the softs before passing simulation races only improved to 1m06s089, remaining 0s677 behind Verstappen, had to settle for being ninth, ahead of Antonio Giovinazzi’s Alfa Romeo, while Ferrari stayed outside of the top ten with Sainz being his best representative in 11th position, two places ahead of Charles Leclerc.
Bottas, who finished 12th in the qualifier with the second Mercedes, spun out of the pits during long runs that led to the Finn having to be helped by McLaren mechanics to get back on track. He then received a three-position penalty for Sunday’s starting grid.
Pierre Gasly, who was second in the first practice, was unable to take part of the second because Honda needed to check his power unit.
The activity for the Styrian Grand Prix will continue on Saturday with a new practice session before qualifying. Enter here to know the hours in Latin America.
Results FP2 GP Styria:
Gallery: Friday’s photos from the Formula 1 Styrian Grand Prix
Click on the arrows to scroll through the images
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21
1/47
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M
2/47
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M
3/47
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL35M
4/47
Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521
5/47
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521
6/47
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521
7/47
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A521
8/47
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521
9/47
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Fernando Alonso, Alpine A521, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21
10/47
Foto de: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
George Russell, Williams FW43B
11/47
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Guenther Steiner, Director de Haas F1
12/47
Foto de: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21
13/47
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21
14/47
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR21
15/47
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M
16/47
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M
17/47
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M
18/47
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12
19/47
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12
20/47
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12
21/47
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12
22/47
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12
23/47
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B
24/47
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B
25/47
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW43B
26/47
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21
27/47
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Nikita Mazepin, Haas VF-21, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12
28/47
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT02
29/47
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo Racing C41
30/47
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo Racing C41
31/47
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR21
32/47
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
33/47
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
34/47
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Sergio Pérez, Red Bull Racing RB16B
35/47
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12
36/47
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12
37/47
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12
38/47
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12
39/47
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12
40/47
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12
41/47
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02
42/47
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02
43/47
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02
44/47
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02
45/47
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02
46/47
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images
Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri AT02, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL35M
47/47
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images