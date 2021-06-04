Verstappen ahead of the Ferraris in the first Baku free practice

06/04/2021 at 12:10 CEST

EFE

The dutch Max verstappen (Red Bull), leader of the Formula One World Cup, was the fastest this Friday in the first free practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, which takes place on the street circuit of its capital, Baku.

The one of Red Bull finished in front of the Ferrari of the Monegasque Charles Leclerc and from spanish Carlos Sainz on the times table.

Verstappen -winner of the last race, in Monaco- covered, on his best lap and with a soft tire, the 6,003 meters of the Azerbaijani track in one minute, 43 seconds and 184 thousandths: 43 less than Leclerc and with a three-tenth advantage over Sainz, second two Sundays ago in the streets of Monte Carlo and that marked the third time in the first rehearsal for the sixth Grand Prix of the year.