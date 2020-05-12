Like Leclerc, Max is a huge fan of Spanish Netflix production.

He remarks that it is something surprising and good to spend time at home at this time of year

Think you will be able to get back on your RB16 soon

Max Verstappen has openly recognized that the Spanish series La Casa de Papel and Internet memes and videos have become the bread of every afternoon during this confinement by coronavirus. The one from the Netherlands added that it is somewhat surprising to spend time at home at this time of year, but he assures that he is eager to return to compete.

Verstappen will soon complete his second month of confinement for coronavirus. The Red Bull explained that his usual routine is usually to watch the series La Casa de Papel –which is also the favorite series one of his rivals on the track, Charles Leclerc–, in addition to watching various videos and funny memes. In addition, he explains that afternoons are the best for him, since he only receives a few messages and is much calmer than in the morning.

“I’m watching a lot series, La Casa de Papel. Also, it is good to watch various videos and memes on the Internet, they are always funny. Afternoons are always the best for me. A few messages arrive, everything is fine and calm, “says Verstappen in words collected by the GPBlog.com web portal.

On the other hand, Verstappen has highlighted the positive part of confinement, which allows pilots to spend time at home at these times of the year, something that under normal conditions they do not have the opportunity to do. Of course, he maintains that he is eager to return to pilot his RB16.

“It’s okay to spend so much time at home. Normally, it’s something we can never do, and it’s okay to do it now. Instead, I would like to be driving a Formula 1 car again, yes, it’s something that I think we can do soon “Verstappen has expressed to finish.

Verstappen is really looking forward to getting back on track, something that he will most likely be able to do on the first weekend of July in Austria. The Netherlands could have his first contact with the RB16 in the same Red Bull Ring, a track in which he has won in the last two seasons.

