Verstappen, a roller in Austria

07/04/2021

On at 20:15 CEST

No rain or surprises. The Austrian Grand Prix, that closed the Formula 1 double at the Spielberg circuit, it was a ‘déjà vu’. Max Verstappen, winner a week ago in Styria, repeated the script and took the victory with an overwhelming superiority. The Dutchman was once again a ‘roller’ in the Red Bull Ring and won his fifth win in the nine races contested this season, expanding their advantage to 32 points in an increasingly favorable World Cup to Max and his team.

Lewis hamilton He confirmed his qualifying ‘setback’ and after starting fourth on the grid, he failed to improve this position in the race. The Brit did well, but was blocked by Lando Norris and Sergio Pérez, While Verstappen it quickly put dirt in the middle.

Esteban Ocon, ‘sandwiched’ by an Alfa Romeo and a Haas, had to quit with a broken front suspension, leading to a fleeting safety car. In the resumption, Sergio Pérez attacked Norris and the Briton sent him to the gravel at Turn 3. The action had consequences: the Mexican fell to the tenth position and Lando received 5 & rdquor; penalty.Hamilton and Bottas stuck to Norris, who did not have enough pace to fight for victory and after twenty laps he ended up giving in to the pressure of his compatriot. Verstappen he led with more than 9 seconds “Why is he so far? & rdquor ;, he asked Lewis by radio without success. The margin grew to 15 & rdquor; after the ‘dance’ of pit stops, which allowed Bottas win the third place to Norris.

In his comeback, Sergio perez got an ‘undercut’ one Charles Leclerc but the pulse ended in the worst way. The Monegasque attempted an overtaking on the outside of Turn 4 and Czech He responded with a very tough defense. The maneuver was identical to that of Norris and Pérez and race direction made the same decision: a five-second penalty for the Mexican. The battle went on and again Pérez closed Leclerc, which was worth another five seconds. The situation opened a new opportunity for Carlos Sainz.

A great Sainz

The Madrid native started 10th thanks to a three-place ban on Vettel for blocking Fernando Alonso in Q2 on Saturday. As he did last week in Styria, Sainz opted for a different strategy from the rest. He made the most of the hard tires and was the last to stop (lap 49). His clever race management and aggressive driving earned him a sixth place finish. On the last lap Carlos ‘flew’ to finish less than 10 seconds from Perez and thus rise to fifth place for the penalty to Czech.

Fernando Alonso, who started 14th, weighed down by the incident with Vettel, also successfully completed his comeback, which culminated in a spectacular overtake over George Russell with four laps to go to finish entering the ‘top ten’. The Asturian shook off the anger of the previous day thus adding a point that seemed impossible before starting the race.

Max’s hat trick

Hamilton, who reported damage to his car, with loss of downforce, finally succumbed to his partner Valtteri Bottas and also before a Lando norris that after starting second on the grid, he completed the podium and his best weekend at the wheel of the McLaren. The grand prize ended with a yellow flag due to an accident of Vettel and Raikkonen. Max verstappen ‘imperial’, crossed the finish line with 17 & rdquor; advantage over Bottas and he scored a huge hat trick (pole, victory and fastest lap) to be more leader. Next stop, Silverstone (July 16-18).

Austrian GP (race):

1.Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 1: 23’54 “543

2.Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) at 17 “973

3.Lando Norris (McLaren) at 20 “019

4.Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) at 46 “452

5.Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) at 57 “144

6. Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) at 57 “915

7.Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) at 60 “395

8.Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) at 61 “195

9.Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) at 61 “844

10.Fernando Alonso (Alpine) to 1 lap

11.George Russell (Williams) 1 lap

12.Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) at 1 lap 7

13.Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) 1 lap

14.Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) 1 lap

15.Nicholas Latifi (Williams) 1 lap

16.Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo) 1 lap

17 Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) 1 lap

18.Mick Schumacher (Haas) to 2 laps

19.Nikita Mazepin (Haas) 2 laps

Esteban Ocon (Alpine) Retired

This is how the World Cup goes (9 of 23)

1.M. VERSTAPPEN (PB) 182

2.L. HAMILTON (GB) 150

3.S. PEREZ (MEX) 104

4.L. NORRIS (GB) 101

5.V. BOOTS (END) 92

6C. LECLERC (MON) 62

7.C. SAINZ (ESP) 60

8.D. RICCIARDO (AUS) 40

9.P. GASLY (FRA) 39

10.S. VETTEL (ALE) 30

11. F. ALONSO (ESP) 20

12. L. STROLL (CAN) 14

13. E. OCON (FRA) 12

14. Y. TSUNODA (JAP) 9

15. A. GIOVINAZZI (ITA) 1

16. K. RAIKKONEN (END) 1

17. G. RUSSELL (GBR) 0

18. M. SCHUMACHER (ALE) 0

19. N. MAZEPIN (RUS) 0

20. N. LATIFI (CAN) 0

Equipment:

1. Red Bull Honda 286

2. Mercedes 242

3. McLaren 141

4. Ferrari 122

5. AlphaTauri 48

6. Aston Martin 44

7. Alpine Renault 32

8. Alfa Romeo 2

9. Williams 0

10. Haas 0