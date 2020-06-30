Some versions indicated that he had been infected with coronavirus and his condition would be serious, however, relatives denied that version and assure that he is isolated at home but without the disease.

This Tuesday it was spread that the former union leader of the oil tankers, Carlos Romero DeschampsI had tested positive COVID-19, however later that version and those close to the official were denied They noted that he is isolated in his home, but without suffering from the disease.

The first version was attributed to Union of Oil Workers of the Mexican Republic (STPRM), through the general secretary of section 47, Víctor Hernández Colunga, and the secretary of the Interior and Agreements, Victor Kidnie de la Cruz.

« COVID-19 does not see a border and social status, so our leader has been no stranger to the risk to which all citizens are exposed. For this reason, we send our best wishes to his family due to the seriousness of his health, ”as they would have indicated.

So Hernández Colunga and Kidnie de la Cruz ask the oil workers for a economical support. « We propose that all workers we contribute a day of salary for the expenses that are generated in the event that unfortunately the irreparable loss of a great leader occurs ”, as detailed in the circular dated June 28.

Later, other sources close to the former union leader announced that he is well, isolated at home but without the disease and they do not know why the first version would have been released.

There are already several officials who have been infected

This Tuesday it was announced that the senator from Morena, Nestora Salgado, is hospitalized in serious condition after presenting symptoms of Covid-19.

According to journalistic versions, the senator for Guerrero It is interned at the base of the Marina located in the port of Acapulco and quarantined to prevent infection.

Five days ago, the former leader of the Guerrero self-defense groups He started with flu symptoms and a sore throat when he was in Olinalá, in the Guerrero mountain, where he led the delivery of food in medical supplies to the population.

According to medical reports, The senator presented severe respiratory problems on Monday, so it was already considered to transfer her to the Central de la Marina Hospital, in Mexico City.

Last Thursday the Secretary of the Treasury and Public Credit of the Government of Mexico, Arturo Herrera reported that the Covid-19 test was positive After feeling discomfort in the throat typical of the disease, however, he pointed out that his symptoms were not serious and he would isolate himself at home to avoid contagions.

Other officials have also been infected, among the first cases was the Secretary of the Public Function, Irma Eréndira Sandoval, who announced that it was positive on April 27.

Panoramic view of the cemetery in Xico, in the Chalco Valley, State of Mexico, where infections and deaths continue to increase. Photo: (. / Carlos Jasso)

Among the other high positions close to López Obrador who have passed the disease are ehe general director of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), Zoé Robledo, and the federal consumer attorney, Ricardo Sheffield, both already recovered.

Another case was registered in the Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE), the general director of social communication, Roberto Velasco Álvares, in addition to the undersecretary of the Ministry of the Interior, Ricardo Peralta.

On June 20, the coordinator of the bench of Brunette at Congress of the Mexico City, Martha Ávila, reported that after a test by COVID-19, is it was positive. The legislator’s announcement was made through her Twitter account.

The COVID-19 disease also contracted the governors of Hidalgo, Omar Fayad; from Tabasco, Adán Augusto López; from Querétaro, Francisco Domínguez, and from Guerrero, Héctor Astudillo, although none of them was hospitalized.

« Rebuild Better, Rebuild Greener, Rebuild Faster, » Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised, presenting the package seeking to emerge from the crisis caused by the pandemic.

