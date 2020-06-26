That Windows 10 has a bad reputation with its update policies and your problems, it is no secret to anyone. However, Microsoft has taken a few steps forward to try to improve in that regard, and unfortunately, they have also taken some steps back.

With May 2019 update they added an option in the Configuration that allowed us postpone Windows 10 feature updates for up to 365 days, and now with the May 2020 update, they have removed it.

“To prevent confusions”

In Windows 10 version 1909 you can find this option within Windows Update, in Windows 10 version 2004 it is no longer

Windows 10 offers several options to pause or postpone updates, both quality and features. But, until not long ago (before the first major version of 2019) they could neither be postponed nor prevented from being installed automatically.

However, after the debacle that was the Windows 10 October 2018 Update, Microsoft decided that it would no longer force the installation of feature updates without the user actively deciding to install them.. Of course, unless that version you have is approaching the end of its support.

Just that feature is what Microsoft has cited as the reason to eliminate the option to postpone updates from the Configuration for up to a year in Windows 10 2004. Because “it lends itself to confusion”.

That is, since Windows 10 basically no longer forces you to install a new version as soon as it comes out, it doesn’t make much sense that there is also an option to postpone them, because it is understood that you are postponing it just by not deciding to update.

The good news for those who don’t like this is that it can still be done from Group Policy in Windows 10 2004. Ironically, while trying to avoid confusion, which they created first, they create others. If you read this far and you’re still a little confused, I don’t blame you.

