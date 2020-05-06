At the beginning of 2019 and after 15 years of development, the veteran Inkscape, famous for being one of the few free and open source vector graphics editors which we have had for a long time, finally reached version 1.0. Although back then it was just an alpha version.

Today, more than a year later, that version has become the most recent official release, which means that we can now download Inkscape 1.0 for Windows, Linux and macOS. In this last platform it is worth noting that we have a new native app, for the first time with full support for Mac computers.

The list of improvements and news is gigantic

If you want to read all the changes, improvements and new features of Inkscape 1.0, you can take a look at the official wiki. There they are all detailed to the maximum. We are going to tell you only some of the most outstanding things, such as:

New user interface now using GTK + 3 with a new toolbox that has been reorganized

Support for themes and new customization options

Better support for high-resolution displays (HiDPI)

Native macOS support with a signed .dmg file. This means that to use Inkscape on Mac you no longer need to use the third-party tool XQuartz, just install the new native app.

General performance improvements to make Inkscape smoother than ever with faster operations

New Inkscape for macOS

Improvements and corrections in the management and restoration of the size and position of the window

Improvements in the handling and rotation of the canvases

Pinch to zoom– Now both on touchscreen devices and using the touchpad you can use two-finger gestures to zoom in and out

Many of the tools have received improvements and new options, from the eraser to the calligraphy tool, the circles, the strokes, the pencil, the selection tool, etc.

Python 3 support for extensions

Overall this is a huge and historic launch for the project. It is the most important version in years, or perhaps in all its 17 years. Inkscape is a free and open source alternative to software like Adoble Illustrator or CorelDraw, one that has just been made much better.

