The soccer stoppage due to the covid-19 pandemic should shorten Antony’s last moments by Sao Paulo. In the negotiation involving his sale to Ajax, it was agreed that the striker would move in July. With the uncertainty of the date for the return of activities, the technician Fernando Diniz is already thinking about a scenario without the player, but the tricolor cast can alleviate this headache.

Since last year, São Paulo has been working on assembling the squad aiming at the athletes’ versatility. For 2020, it was the turn to keep the base of last season, and this characteristic of the players, especially the attack, has already helped the coach for the first games of the season, when Tricolor could not count on Antony.

Pablo and Pato have already worked together in the attack sector, during the absence of the young striker. With Vitor Bueno more attached by the left side, both alternated between the right side, and the center-forward position, more centralized. It was with this attacking trio that São Paulo played in the victories against Ferroviária and Ponte Preta, in the draws against Novorizontino and Corinthians, and in the defeat for Santo André.

Another alternative is the bet on Helinho, another jewel formed in the basic categories of Tricolor. The number 11 appeared in 2018, with a great goal in the debut, but it was far from exciting the fans in the last year. In the squad, he is most similar to Antony for the ability to combine dribbling and speed. Perhaps for this reason, it was Fernando Diniz’s first choice in the debut and in the second round of the Paulista championship. In both games, however, the young athlete failed to shine.

Who can also be an immediate option is the versatile Everton. The already experienced 31-year-old striker does not offer Antony’s dribbling and association power, but empowers the team in speed and in a more objective game. What has hindered his performances, however, is the high number of injuries during his time in São Paulo.

Another one that has suffered from clinical problems, but that may be an option for the second half of the season is the Ecuadorian Rojas. After suffering two knee injuries in a row, it was expected that the player would resume activities on the lawn in April. With the pandemic, however, the return may be delayed.

Finally, Fernando Diniz can still count on other boys from the grassroots categories. Brenner and Toró are two that were used in some games this season. Both offer speed and more finishing power.

In addition to all the options in the attack, the São Paulo coach can fill his team’s midfield and play with a pair of attackers. There is also the alternative of Daniel Alves acting in advance from the right side, as he already did for PSG and Juventus, and a midfielder or midfielder entering the vacancy left in the sector.

