Verratti tests positive for coronavirus and will be out in the duel against Bayern

04/02/2021 at 7:37 PM CEST

EFE

The Italian Marco Verratti, midfielder of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), has tested positive for coronavirus and must be in isolation, the club reported this Friday, which this next Wednesday faces the first leg of the Champions League against Bayern Munich.

“He must respect isolation and is subject to the appropriate sanitary protocol,” the team added on Twitter.. Verratti was already a doubt in the face of that game after having injured his thigh during a match between the Italian and Bulgarian teams last Sunday, won by the Italians 0-2.

Before communicating that it had tested positive, PSG announced this Friday that it was going to lose the game against Lille this Saturday and indicated that it would give new news about its condition in the next two days.