Verratti or Locatelli, the doubt of Italy for the second round

06/23/2021 at 7:10 PM CEST

Bet on the technique of Marco Verratti or by the superior physical strength of Manuel Locatelli is the main doubt in the eleven of Italy who will face this Saturday Austria on Wembley, in the round of 16 of the Eurocup.

With Francesco Acerbi, behind next to Leonardo Bonucci, Y Giovanni di lorenzo, on the right side, favorites to replace Giorgio Chiellini already Alessandro florenzi, still touched, the coach Roberto Mancini will decide in the next three days how to complete the 4-3-3 that will fight for a place in the quarterfinals.

No doubt about Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal, Leonardo Spinazzola on the left side, about Jorge Frello “Jorginho” Y Nicoló Barella in the center of the field or on the offensive trident, in which a priori they will play Lorenzo Insigne, Ciro Immobile Y Domenico Berardi, it remains to be decided whether Mancini will privilege the technique of Verratti or the most balanced Locatelli.

Both the middle of the Paris Saint-Germain, starter in last Sunday’s game against Welsh, with assistance included, such as that of Sassuolo, who played before Turkey Y Swiss, scoring two goals, they have shown a brilliant state of form when it was their turn to jump onto the field. Locatelli, grown in the quarry of the Milan, shone for his stride, his vision of the game and his muscle, something that makes him a complete midfielder.

His best game was against Switzerland, when he signed 1-0 after starting an action with a wonderful pass to Berardi and he concluded it with a goal under the sticks after traveling forty meters from the field with speed and power. He completed his double with a left foot crossed from outside the area that made him the “star” of the match.

It is among the market objectives of the big ones in Italy, in particular of the Juventus from Massimiliano Allegri, who has much appreciation for him since his time in the Milan. The other option of Mancini is to confirm to Marco Verratti, a midfielder with pure technique, great international tour and excellent to practice his football based on ball possession.

The 28-year-old PSG midfielder played a high-level match last Sunday against Welsh and offered to Matteo pessina the decisive assist for the final 1-0. He showed a good state of form despite having been out for more than a month due to an injury to the collateral ligament in his right knee suffered in training with PSG.

Precisely because of this long period of inactivity, it is possible that Mancini decide to align to Locatelli from the start, to allow Verratti avoid overloads. The player of the PSG It could be a weapon for the second half, to consolidate possession of the ball or to add spark in the offensive zone.

With an eye on Austria

The “azzurri”, who have been concentrated since Tuesday at the Coverciano technical center (Florence, center), began the technical and tactical preparation of the appointment with Austria, a rival that they consider delicate, with weapons to surprise, despite a noticeably inferior squad a priori.

“We have seen some Austrian game. They run, they pressure, they attack you. We have to study the rival, but we also have to think about what we should do. We prepare ourselves to make a great service, “he said. Distinguished at the press conference this Wednesday.

The team of Mancini will travel to London next Friday, June 25, on the eve of the appointment of Wembley against the Austrian national team, whose leader is the brand new signing ofl Real Madrid David Alaba. The precedents smile on Italy, which never lost to Austria in official match. He won ten and tied three in the previous thirteen official matches.