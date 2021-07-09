Verratti, happy for England’s move to the final

07/08/2021 at 7:28 PM CEST

.

Marco Verratti, midfielder for the Italian national team, assured this Thursday that he is happy for the fact that he has to measure himself with England next Sunday in the final of the Eurocup, in a match “that will mark history.”

“I am happy to be able to meet a great team like England at such a prestigious stadium as Wembley. It will be a match that will mark history“, he claimed Verratti at a press conference organized at the Coverciano technical center (Florence, center).

The midfielder of Paris Saint Germain is one of the leaders of Italy, who can conquer the second Eurocup of its history, after 1968. It will compete against England, who plays at home and is a team that accompanied the most important moments of the career of Verratti. He made his debut with Italy in 2012 against the Three Lions team and his first match in a World Cup was precisely against the English, in Brazil 2014.

“England are a very strong team physically, with players with good technique. They will also play at home, in a stadium that they know perfectly well. They have a lot of balance, evidenced by the fact that they have only conceded one goal in six games in this European Championship, “he said.

But the Italian midfielder is optimistic, convinced that Italy has a midfield capable of “giving rhythm” and a solid defense, led by Giorgio Chiellini Y Leonardo Bonucci. “You always feel safe with Chiellini and Bonucci, they allow the midfielders to push higher,” he assured.