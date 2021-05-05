Verratti exploded after the elimination of PSG in the Champions League: “The referee told me ‘fuck you'”



Verratti was one of the most outstanding players of the match, despite the defeat.

Photo: Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images

Manchester City eliminated PSG from the Champions League in a game that ended in controversy. In words for French television, Marco Verratti, figure of Paris Saint-Germain, reported mistreatment of referee Björn Kuipers. “He said ‘fuck you’. If we say that, we get 10 penalties“The Italian midfielder declared indignantly.

«L’arbitre m’a dit:” Fuck you “», affirme Marco Verratti Marco Verratti s’est plaint d’insultes venant de Björn Kuipers, the referee of Manchester City – PSG. Selon Ander Herrera, le Néerlandais aurait also insulted Leandro Paredes https://t.co/jK5HEiiVNI #MCIPSG pic.twitter.com/JdQRpFfj9V – L’ÉQUIPE (@lequipe) May 4, 2021

Ander Herrera, also a PSG midfielder, also complained about the vocabulary used by the chief referee of the match. In this case, he pointed out that the Dutch referee addressed his teammate Leandro Paredes in a bad way: “At one point he said ‘screw you up’ and we can’t stand that“, He assured.

It was not the only controversial situation in the party. At minute 69 ′, Argentine Ángel Di María was sent off with a red card. PSG says goodbye to the Champions League with a gray image in every way.