Veronika Kudermetova wins the place of the 30th final at the expense of tennis player Amanda Anisimova

05/30/2021

On at 20:15 CEST

The Russian player Veronika Kudermetova, number 30 of the WTA and seed number 29, won in the sixty-fourth roland-Garros final by 7 (7) -6 (5) and 6-1 in one hour and twenty-two minutes to Amanda Anisimova, American tennis player, number 41 of the WTA. With this result, we will see the winner of the match in the next phase of Roland-Garros, the 30th finals.

The statistics of the match indicate that the Russian player managed to break her opponent’s serve 4 times, had a 64% effectiveness in the first service, committed 4 double faults and achieved 64% of the service points. As for the American tennis player, she managed to break her opponent’s serve twice, had a 67% first serve, committed 4 double faults and managed to win 52% of the service points.

Now we just have to wait for the final thirty-two of the competition, which will conclude with the confrontation between Kudermetova and the winner of the match between the Czech player. Marie Bouzkova and the czech Katerina siniakova.

The tournament French Open Indiv. Fem. It takes place on clay in the open air and during the course of it a total of 238 players participate. The final phase is made up of 128 players among those who qualify directly, those who have passed the previous phases of the championship and those invited. Likewise, it takes place between May 24 and June 12 in Paris.