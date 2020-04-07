Through her Instagram account, the actress recalled the days on the beach when wearing provocative bikinis

Veronica Montes He set fire to social networks when remembering his trips to the beach, where he boasted his enviable figure.

The beautiful and talented actress, who is remembered by the character of La Condesa in ‘El Señor de los Cielos’, once again fell in love with thousands of followers of Instagram with sexy swimsuits that left more than one open-mouthed.

On this occasion, he took advantage of a photograph from the past to ask his followers: “Where would be the first place they would go when the quarantine passes?“, So she immediately received a large number of responses, but what caught the attention was the spectacular figure she wore in a tiny white bikini.

Veronica He is in voluntary confinement, so nostalgia has been reflected in several publications, an example of which was a video in which he also traveled to the past to remember a sexy jog in slow motion on the beach, while on a second slide He is seen running inside his house, although the style never lost him, since he also wasted sensuality wearing a sports outfit that highlighted all his curves.

In previous days, he shared a clip where he showed his anatomy while modeling a daring pink bikini, with which he enjoyed a trip to the beach with his adorable dog Mini Montes.

In addition to the sensual snapshots, the actress continues to take advantage of the quarantine days to share with her admirers the demanding exercise routines with which he has achieved a heart attack.

.