Veronica Montes He set fire to social networks once again after showing an exercise routine with which he demonstrated how to achieve a steel abdomen.

Through her Instagram profile, the actress who is remembered for giving life to La Condesa in ‘El Señor de los Cielos’, delighted her fans’ pupils by posing in a tight sports outfit that exposed her spectacular body.

“Mark your abdomen from home“Were the words with which she motivated thousands of followers she has on the famous social network, whom she asked to carry out the series of exercises just as she did in the video she shared.

Before starting the routine, Veronica She modeled her spectacular flat stomach and asked her fans to follow the instructions to the letter.

This is not the first time that the actress has shared her tips for maintaining a heart attack, since since the coronavirus contingency began, she encouraged her followers through her social networks to stay active with the help of the routines she publishes.

.