The beautiful actress not only wastes sensuality in her publications, she has also become a motivation for her followers to whom she shares exercise routines from home

Veronica Montes

Photo:

Archive / Reform Agency

Despite his spectacular body, Veronica Montes revealed that he is also a victim of the refrigerator during quarantine.

With a series of images in which she showed off her sensual anatomy with a small red bikini, the also businesswoman wasted sensuality while walking inside her apartment.

“I keep opening the fridge“He wrote along with the images that have accumulated thousands of likes since their publication and with which he asked his followers:”How many times a day are they going to the fridge in this quarantine?“

One day before, Veronica She modeled her spectacular body with tight violet sports leggings and shared with her fans one of her successful routines to get fit.

“Leg, buttock and abdomen exercises at home“This is how the text began, in which he described step by step how to follow the training routine with which his thousands of followers will be able to work the part of the body they need most.

Given the beauty of the actress and talent, one of the users decided to ask her when she will return to television again, to which the interpreter of the Countess in “El Señor de los Cielos” replied that next June they will be able to enjoy her in a new project.

.