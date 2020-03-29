The actress seduced her followers with her sensual movements and a swimsuit with which she exposed her heart-stopping curves.

Veronica Montes again attracts attention on social networks after showing a sensual video in which he boasted his shapely silhouette with a tiny swimsuit.

The actress who is remembered for giving life to La Condesa in ‘El Señor de los Cielos’, delighted the pupil of thousands of fans with her debut on Tik Tok, a social network in which she starred in a sensual dance in the style of Britney Spears.

With a kaleidoscope effect and a tiny wine-colored bikini that exposed her heart-stopping curves, the actress seduced her followers with her sensual movements.

“One More Time, one of my favorite songs from before … What is yours?“He wrote with the video that was liked by more than 53 thousand users.

“What a beauty“,”You’re great“,”How I love my countess“,”Very cute“,”You look beautiful“,”What a great body“,”Gorgeous“, They are only some samples of affection that the Peruvian actress received.

It should be noted that the video in which he is seen enjoying on the beach, was made in previous weeks, since the actress recently shared through her profile Instagram who is at home complying with the sanitary measures of social isolation.

