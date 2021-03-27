Verónica Forqué explains to Susanna Griso her incident with a reporter in Barajas: “What a shame …”

Last weekend, actress Verónica Forqué starred in a highly commented scene at Barajas airport, when she faced a reporter who asked her questions about her trip. This Friday, Forqué has commented on the scene with Susanna Griso.

The 65-year-old actress was interviewed by the journalist in Public Mirror and recalled what happened in a live connection from her home, with a cigarette in his fingers, something that is prohibited as collected by Vertele.

“Shut up, shut up, shut up, what a shame!”, said the actress to Griso. “Believe me: I lost two planes. I went home with my dog ​​and my suitcase – her p … mother – I threw myself on the bed, prayed an Our Father …”, confessed the actress.

“At 6 in the morning this companion of yours was with this body at the Barajas airport. Everything went smoothly. I left in first class. I have decided that from now on, if I can and have money, I’m going to buy less dresses and bullshit and I’m going to fly like this “, Forqué added.

The actress also had words of praise for the Benemérita: “I adore the civil guards, to the security and to all, that I love them “.

Forqué also had words referring to Theater Day, which is celebrated this Saturday: “I am an actress because I want to break the ice sheet that covers people’s hearts. This phrase is not mine, it is Franz Kafka’s, and it is very beautiful. “