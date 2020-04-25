Mexico. Socorro Castro, the mother of artist Verónica Castro and grandmother of three of the actress’s daughters and former First Lady of Mexico Angélica Rivera, passed away at 85, as confirmed this Saturday personalities close to the family.

“I hug you strong @vrocastroficial a lot of strength and QEPD (may he rest) your mom,” wrote Mexican director Manolo Caro on Twitter, who worked with Veronica in the first season of “La casa de las flores”.

Socorro Castro, who is also grandmother of singer Cristian Castro, died last night in a hospital in the south of the capital of the country for reasons still unknown, according to local media.

The mother and grandmother of various Mexican talents she had already been hospitalized in an emergency in February for kidney failure and, weeks later, for a vision problem.

Verónica, one of the most experienced actresses and television presenters in Mexico, published a video on Twitter this Saturday in which Cristian sings the song “Mi bien amada y yo” while photographs of Socorro appear with the whole family.

“My biggest love! Thank you, mother, ”José Alberto Castro, a famous soap opera producer known as“ El Güero Castro ”and ex-husband of Angélica Rivera, tweeted before she married former president Enrique Peña Nieto.

They both have three daughters: Fernanda, Regina and Sofía. The latter has followed the path of her family’s performance and has also retweeted her father’s message.

Castro fans flooded social networks with messages of support for the family, one of the most active in the Mexican show business.

The Castros have reacquired notoriety since Veronica reappeared on the small screen with “La Casa de las flores” and before the divorce of Rivera and Peña Nieto.

Veronica Castro had aroused concern among her fans by publishing a video on Instagram on Friday in which the legend appears “whoever has to go, who hurts what has to hurt”.

“In your hands, let it be your will,” wrote the actress on that network in reference to God.

