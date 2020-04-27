Verónica Castro, Televisa could definitely veto her | Instagram

They ensure that something stronger comes to Veronica Castro, as Televisa I could definitely veto it for a few reasons.

Talk about Veronica Castro It is to mention a great career in the artistic environment, after serving as a Mexican actress, singer and host who has participated in important projects for the small screen, however, a series of controversies and scandals could lead to a final decision by Televisa.

The controversy that for months unleashed the statements of Yolanda Andrade with the alleged “relationship” with Veronica Castro They have led to a series of problems.

It may interest you Verónica Castro absent in cremation from her mother, El Guero Castro is captured in the place

The actress was absent for a while Televisa Due to these reasons, according to what the Chacaleo channel on YouTube assures, the actress would have been vetoed because she claimed Televisa for supporting Andrade’s statements more than hers.

So after this, the veto he immediately turned around and made it very clear that the actress was not to be hired for any reason in any production.

Now apparently the actress returned to the same veto that she had of 10 years with Televisa for messing with Yolanda Andrade, same who has given a lot to talk about thanks to all this great controversy.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

Likewise, they assure that for this reason the actress and host would take revenge by refusing to participate in “Little gigants“even though that was already agreed before the veto, reason for which it was replaced by Biby Gaytan.

Recently, the actress revealed the substance of his absence from the forums and that was originally speculated that it would have been by order of the former president Enrique Peña Nieto (At that time husband of his ex-sister-in-law Angélica Rivera).

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

The actress and host, Veronica Castro revealed:

A huev … that I have paid my taxes, you always have to pay them; but I was not aware of that. I was blocked by other chin … that we will talk about later, but they already know or don’t they know? Do not play gueyes that they know well. What are they made for? I am here happy, the only thing that urged me is to be in contact with you and what the hell… like you are doing.

However, the actress has a good reputation and is widely recognized throughout Mexico so other television stations could take advantage of this opportunity and offer him a contract.

You can also read Verónica Castro in mourning, her mother lost her life

They point out that in October of last year 2019, Alberto Ciurana, director of Content and Distribution for the television station, was the first to congratulate the actress and host on her birthday.

.