Verónica Castro surprises her granddaughter with a birthday party

For Verónica Castro it is important to be aware of her granddaughter Rafaela and she always surprises us with the innumerable displays of affection towards Cristian Castro’s daughter. A few weeks ago, the beloved 68-year-old actress and host reappeared next to the little girl wearing a spectacular swimsuit and this time she showed off by organizing a spectacular birthday party for the girl. The daughter of Paola Erazo she coincided with her grandmother in Acapulco and was the perfect excuse to celebrate her seven years with the whole family.

© Custom

Through social networks both Rafaela and Verónica boasted the special moment that they shared through beautiful images. The little girl had a Cinderella themed party and wore a beautiful dress in blue and a decoration of the same tone.

The happy grandmother transformed into a kind of fairy godmother to fulfill all of Rafaela’s dreams in an afternoon full of laughter, dancing and lots of fun.

“Like a king, @ bernardojavier6 arrived and turned her into a princess, dear friend,” said the protagonist of Rosa Salvaje along with a video in which the beautiful festive atmosphere that happened a few days ago can be appreciated.

© @ rafaelacastroficial

As if that were not enough, Rafaela had the opportunity to take a ride in a bright blue carriage very similar to that of the famous Disney princess. The mother of the little girl made a clarification by mentioning that said vehicle was not pulled by real horses, but were replaced by an engine.