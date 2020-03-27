Verónica Castro returns to the screens with successful television programs | Instagram

Veronica Castro, is one of the television stars who has ventured into all areas and is considered one of the most established within the same medium, for this reason the journalist Alex Kaffie details how his return to the screens will be.

In the midst of the quarantine and the different resources that in the middle of the entertainment has resorted to circumvent the stoppage of all activities away from home due to the coronavirus, some of the most popular programs could return to screens.

And it is that they could occupy any of the screens that you have at home from your cell phone or any computer where you can see content.

Journalist Alex Kaffie Through an Instagram account, he recalled the fun moments that audiences enjoyed watching the TV shows of Veronica Castro.

It should be remembered that the actress in her early artistic career participated as the conductive of various entertainment programs where various artists circulated through their programs.

So now the journalist invited all who want to remember and / or know them, in the case of new generations.

The communicator shared the above through an account Instagram In honor of the successes of the actress, she shared some links that take you to what were the popular programs that were broadcast regularly on a special schedule.

According to the journalist, the Instagram account tributeveronicacastro is sharing the old Veronica Castro shows that revolutionized television.

Some of them include “Mala Noche … No!”, “Aqui Esta, La Movida”, “Y Vero América Va” and “La Tocada”.

Transmissions that gave space to interviews Iconic with Juan Gabriel, María Felix, Camilo Sesto, among other important figures who even left an important mark.

Also, invited the public to use the hashtag # QuédateEnCasaConLaVero By enjoying this content so you can share it on your social networks and more people find out.

The Internet It is the best ally of people at the moment since before the restriction of activities on the street, the forms of distraction are varied on the screens of all homes.

So the above is another alternative to pass the quarantine by the outbreak of coronavirus in Mexico and the world.

