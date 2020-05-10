Verónica Castro makes us cry with her latest publication. | Instagram Special

Verónica Castro makes us cry with her latest publicationAfter spending time at home with their loved ones to process the loss of their beloved mother and share several prayers in social networks, share something very special that reaches our hearts.

They have not been easy days, after several months of being in the care of his mother, Doña Socorro, Veronica Castro and all his family should have given the last good-bye to the great woman who gave them life and showed them the importance of leading a life with love, discipline and effort.

In one of his last interviews, Veronica Castro revealed that taking care of his mother’s health had been one of the reasons he chose to withdraw from the stage. The task was not done alone, because his sister and his two brothers, as well as children, nephews and grandchildren, accompanied him.

The departure of Doña Socorro It was not easy, especially because it occurred in a time where human contact is practically prohibited, but the consolation was that she left grateful with life for the family she formed and proud of what they created as great human beings. Veronica Castro It was one of the most affected and now it reappears.

A few hours after celebrating the Mother’s day, this loss takes on new dimensions, but Veronica Castro She has consoled herself in one of her mother’s great teachings: faith, that is how she reappears and thanks all the messages of support and condolences that her family has received.

The moving message to his mother on a day dedicated to her

It was a few minutes ago when Veronica Castro reappeared on social networks, but not with one of the prayers or images that he usually shares, but with a video of his mother, Doña Socorro, talking about how proud she was of her family.

Doña Socorro She was also a great grandmother, as she herself and some of her famous grandchildren related as Cristian castro and Sofia Castro, who revealed several of his qualities in musical themes and moving messages on social networks such as Instagram.

Nothing prepares us to say goodbye to mom, but we are comforted by the love he always gave, his great example and the desire to make him feel proud wherever he is. Verónica Castro’s followers and friends did not hesitate to encourage him with messages and congratulations on Instagram and Twitter

