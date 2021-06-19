Verónica Castro launches a natural look and we love it!

In accordance with Dew On one occasion, he published on the Instagram account of his brand, @rosaalamexicanamx, some earrings in Mexican pink and the protagonist of Wild Rose asked him to make her some just like he boasted today and we could see his new natural look, which we love!

The eye-catching maxi earrings contrasted perfectly with the green of her eyes, and what stood out the most was her hair, which is already in its natural color and totally curly, which makes her look more than pretty, and you can also see that she is very calm enjoying her ” removal “from the spotlight.

This design was intended to totally contrast with your eyes. (Courtesy Rosa a la Mexicana.)

“Talking to her, she told me that she likes (the earrings) large, that they are very striking and so we chose the design for her, we used fabrics of different types, she has an incredible eye color and makes a nice contrast, she highlighted them very well and it was the tone.They are made with resins, the petals in silk, heat pressed to mold them.

“The medallions are made of acrylic, in Mexican pink. The first time (we sent him something) was after he saw a hat from La Chicuela, which he loved, so we gave him first a painted hat and then a denim one, which It was the first we did and we called it Verona “, concluded the creative director.