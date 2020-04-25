Relief Castro Alba, mother of the well-known Mexican actress Verónica Castro and television producer José Alberto Castro, died at the age of 85 without so far knowing more details of the death.

The actress and singer published this morning an emotional video on her Twitter account, with which she remembered her mother, who died in the last hours.

In the two-minute clip, several images were shared starring the family matriarch and set to music with the song Mi bien amada y yo, theme song Cristian castro he dedicated to his grandmother.

Several members of the Mexican show business expressed their condolences through social networks, such as Manolo Caro, producer of the series La casa de las flores, a Netflix project in which Verónica Castro participated.

The journalist Pati Chapoy also joined the grief that seizes the Castro family and confirmed the death: “I deeply regret their loss and wishing they find peace and resignation for the departure of our very dear Doña Soco. RIP”.

According to reports from various media, the also grandmother of Angélica Rivera’s daughters had been admitted to a hospital in Mexico City due to her delicate state of health, although the official cause of her death is unknown.

Socorro Castro suffered a kidney crisis at the end of February this year, discomfort that kept her in bed and under medical treatment, according to confirmation from producer José Alberto Castro to the Ventaneando program.

“My mom has been sick. Fortunately he has recovered, he is doing very well, he did give us a good scare. He had a complication with his kidney, but fortunately it is fine. She is a very strong woman and she still gives me my ear pulls, ”she told TV Azteca cameras.

Verónica Castro’s last message on social media could be a clue about the mother’s state of health, but did not elaborate on it. It is a video with the message: “Let whoever has to arrive arrive, let whoever has to leave go, what hurts must hurt, whatever happens must happen.”

In his video description, on the other hand, he wrote: “In your hands. Whatever your will ”.

Through social networks, the former host and actress showed the great affection he had for his mother, whom he lovingly nicknamed “Coco”. They used to meet regularly with other family members to celebrate important dates like birthdays.

So it appeared in several photographs next to Mich and Cristian Castro, the grandchildren with whom he lived the most throughout his last days. Azul’s interpreter even traveled from the United States to be with her.

The lady was not a public figure, but her presence was frequent at events with her children or in special programs to talk about her family.

Socorro Castro is now survived by her children Veronica, Beatriz Castro, José Alberto Castro and Fausto Castro, in addition to her grandchildren, among whom the singer Cristian Castro and her brother Michelle stand out, as well as the actress Sofia Castro, Fernanda Castro and Regina Castro.