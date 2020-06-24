Verónica Castro candidate to crown her as the Gay Queen 2020 | Instagram

The famous Mexican actress Verónica Castro has been chosen to be Gay Queen 2020 of the Gay March in Mexico City, but apparently the actress could be avoiding the call to be crowned.

Unfortunately the LGBT pride march had to be cancelled due to the health crisis due to the coronavirus in order to prevent its spread.

However the event will take place virtually and everything seems to indicate that the organizers of the event wanted Veronica Castro to be the queen of this year, but unfortunately did not receive a positive response from the actress.

It may interest you: Yolanda Andrade uncovers Cristián Castro’s secret: He hit and sent La Vero to the hospital

The organizers confessed to the journalist Gabriel Cuevas that it was a good idea for them to crown the singer and actress as this year’s Gay Queen, and as they will remember. last year the queen It turned out to be the driver Galilea Montijo.

I don’t know if it was a Machiavellian mind or not, but they invited Vero Castro, they were looking for her to also go through a virtual gay queen way. ”

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

But apparently Veronica did not respond to the organizers’ invitation and the host Flor Rubio justified it due to the fact that recently lost his motherHowever, they are very puzzled that they did not even receive no.

So easy it is to say thank you, better the other year, but to be left in silence you can interpret many things ”.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

On the other hand, Castro is thought didn’t even want to answer to request not to create more gossip regarding his s3xual preference to attract women, and to be more exact by the alleged relationship he had with Yolanda Andrade.

The celebration of LGBT Pride is one of the most important tourist claims for many cities around the world.

You can also read: Verónica Castro and Yolanda Andrade, to tears in a reunion

This year the organization of the event has proposed a digital event, which will be broadcast by Youtube next Saturday June 27th starting at 19:00 hours, under the slogans « No to the backward movement and the Pride remains ».

It remains to wait and see if the actress deigns to answer the calls of the organizers but to see who would be chosen to be crowned this year.