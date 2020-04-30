Verónica Castro and the reason why she did not attend her mother’s wake | Instagram

Doña Socorro Castro, mother of the actress Veronica Castro, the producer José “El Guero” Castro In addition to two other children, she lost her life last Friday, April 24 and generated great controversy that the actress and her family did not come to say goodbye to her.

How Doña was well known Socorro Castro Sunrise She had been going through some health problems for a long time, which also distanced the actress in a way from the spotlight since she was also in constant care of her mother, as she pointed out at times.

However, the complications of Health ended up taking away his life at the age of 85, the beloved mother of the two important figures of the television leaves children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who survive her, they could not dismiss her according to customs in Mexico for the contingency.

You may be interested in Yolanda Andrade and Angélica Rivera, they say Los Castro prohibited them from attending the funeral

Due to the current health crisis due to the Doña coronavirus Socorro Castro she was cremated a few hours after leaving this world, her remains were transferred to the cemetery, where only the producer arrived José “El Guero” Castro to say goodbye to his mother with security measures such as face masks.

Great controversy caused neither Veronica Castro nor his children have attended the wake, it should be recalled that it has also been emphasized that their absence is due to the recommendations of sanitary measures.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

The entertainment media Ventaneando recently released the details of what was the funeral of the lady Socorro Castro de Alva who barely stayed a few hours at the funeral home.

A maximum of 10 people at the request of the family itself and in accordance with the rules of the agency.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Hours later The Güero Castro, with his daughter Sofia Castro and her boyfriend, left with the body of Doña Socorro to the French Pantheon, where their remains now lie.

The producer Jose Alberto He arrived at the French Pantheon to take care of everything and to be present at the cremation, he covered his mouth with a mask and gloves keeping distance between other people, including the local workers.

The cameras of the program “El Gordo y la Flaca” captured the moment when Jose Alberto arrived at the French Pantheon.

You can also read Verónica Castro, Televisa could definitely veto her

The place did not attend nor Veronica, neither his sons nor the daughters of Angelica Rivera only Fernanda and Regina sent him a flower arrangement with a dedication with much love.

.