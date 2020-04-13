Verónica Castro and her return to TV will save Televisa during quarantine | Instagram

After the pandemic of coronavirus, Televisa was forced to cancel several projects that were on the doorstep, now the actress Veronica Castro It could be one of the lifeguards of the producer.

The actress Mexican will return to the screens after he announced he would not withdraw from the medium of the show as planned so now the television station of Saint Angel It has it in its sights for the launch of some successes in which the host of several nightly programs will also participate.

The news was recently shared by Galilea Montijo by signaling the upcoming return of one of the seasons of the children’s reality show “Pequeños Gigantes”. The program would be a retransmission of the contest program where the green-eyed also participated Veronica Castro.

The first episode of one of the most acclaimed reality shows on television was last Sunday, April 12, on the The stars at 20:30 (CDMX time).

It should be remembered that the singer, along with the artist, Karol Sevilla, the singer, also participated Miguel Bosé, the actor Ariel “Albertano” Miramontes and the host Galilea Montijo.

Also, it should be clarified that the new season of this program had to be canceled after the pandemic of the Coronavirus. The broadcast was scheduled for this Thursday, however, it was not possible for the aforementioned causes.

While in the new season it will be made up of stars such as Biby Gaytán, the singer María León, the actor Ariel “Albertano” Miramontes and the youtuber and influencer Juan Pablo “Juanpa” Zurita who will serve as the judges of the next broadcast.

In this new broadcast the actress Veronica Castro It will not appear to the regret of the fans, however, the public will be able to enjoy the past program again as well as the participation of one of the most beloved actresses on television.

