The departure of the actress’s mother Veronica Castro It was a hard blow for her and her family in the midst of this crisis coronavirus in which it does not allow any closeness between people, nor dismiss it accordingly.

The unfortunate news spread quickly by all means before the departure of Doña Socorro Castro Alba who lost his life last Saturday.

Actress mother Veronica Castro and “El Güero” Castro was cremated so that his remains would later rest in the French Pantheon.

On the spot, producer José Alberto “The Guero “Castro He was captured upon arrival by the cameras of the “El Gordo y la Flaca” program.

The brother of the actress arrived with the necessary protection measures, with gloves and a mask as part of the guidelines that have been implemented in the event of the outbreak of coronavirus.

Likewise, the ex-husband of Angelica Rivera He fired his mother and took over the entire process, keeping a healthy distance with the other workers.

For her part, the actress Veronica Castro who was for months very aware of the health complications of doña Help He remained absent during the cremation, which is understood to be a very difficult process for her since, along with her brother, the producer was very attached to her mother.

In the same way the family Castro, in particular the daughters of José “The Guero“Castro offered a very loving farewell to his grandmother as well as his other grandchildren.

In the middle of a pandemic I lost my grandmother, the prettiest, the one with blue eyes, the great love of my dad and our unconditional grandmother for us 7 because she was always no matter what ❤️ she always answered the phone saying that she was happy for her. One day you called, he always gave us the same advice: that we take care of ourselves because we were the greatest treasure that my dad had given him, that for nothing in the world would he stop chasing my dreams, that he ignore ugly comments, that he put me masks in my hair and that the most important thing was that I take care of my neck because it was the fastest thing that wrinkled jaaa. That she was very proud of me for everything she had accomplished … she told us eternal stories always with a lot of class and always beautiful elegance with her diadems on her head, towards the best chocolate milk, she defended us from my father’s scolding ( even if we were not right) yes … she was the most prodigal of all and always with her blessing made you stay calm. He left us a taste for animal print, everything that had glitters and Las Vegas why I have never seen such a lucky woman in a casino like her❤️ and so I can remember many beautiful and fun things next to her. Today, in the midst of all this we are experiencing, it is much more difficult to have you than to say goodbye with a face mask, because your hands and hers are separated by latex gloves so as not to infect or be infected. My grandmother Coco, she so unique, left yesterday and took a little piece of my soul along with her … she was the best grandmother who could touch me, they can’t imagine what she would give us, as long as my parents left us in her home was endless laughter, we played all kinds of things and won the best walk in her heels and so I can follow me and one more story because her grandchildren were everything to her ❤️ She made a family and an exemplary dad @ elgueromex and although he will no longer be with us, there is his love, there is his time and everything he taught us. She asked us to always remember her as a strong woman and I have no doubt that it will be so: My grandmother coco ❤️ Until always My well-loved ❤️ THANK YOU SO MUCH A shared post by Sofia Castro (@ sofia_96castro) on Apr 25, 2020 at 11:53 PDT

The farewell of Cristian castro who from a very young age always lived with his grandmother and lived great moments. Even the singer had dedicated a song called “My well beloved“subject with which he dismissed her.

Likewise, He ”

Guero“Castro shared a message in which he appears hugged by Doña Socorro, of whom he expressed” his greatest love … Thank you, Mother. ”

