Verona hosts the last sprint

05/21/2021 at 7:54 PM CEST

Except for a monumental surprise between now and Sunday next week there will be no other sprints on the menu of the Turn 2021, so this Friday, the city of Verona, it was the last chance for the sprinters signed up for the event and that from now on they will begin to pack their bags thinking of the massive arrivals of the Tour.

For that reason, the teams with fast men put the batteries so that there was no escape, in a fast arrival and by wide avenues; to a victory to which he mainly aspired Elia viviani, as a runner in the area. However, his compatriot and European champion, Giacomo Nizzolo, deprived him of the victory after an impressive reaction in the last 50 meters of the stage.

It was a day of recovery for the leaders of the general classification thinking about the complicated appointment of this Saturday with the Zoncolan, something like a day of training to go to wheel of the peloton and for the Ineos, the set of the leader Egan bernal, will leave the responsibility of running the race to the sprinters’ squads. A kind of day of active rest, where all the runners could see on the horizon the mountains that they must cross from now on in a final third week of infinite hardness.