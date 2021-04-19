Veron, Almada, Gabigol: most valuable players in the Copa Libertadores

Group stage begins

The Copa Libertadores 2021 begins this week the group stage of the tournament in which the 32 teams that are still in contention will try to conquer the title won last edition by the Brazilian Palmeiras.

Of the aforementioned 32 clubs, 28 acceded directly and four came from the qualifying phase. As in recent editions, the Copa Libertadores has eight groups with four teams each. The first and second of each will go to the round of 16, while the eight third parties will go to the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana.

River 5: most valuable players of the Copa Libertadores 2021

20 Yeferson Soteldo – Santos FC – Market value: € 8 million

19 Julián Álvarez – River Plate – Market value: € 8 M

18 Danilo – Palmeiras – Market value: € 8 million

17 Igor Gomes – São Paulo – Market value: € 8.5 M

16 Marcos Paulo – Fluminense – Market value: € 9 M

15 Matías Zaracho – Atlético Mineiro – Market value: € 10 M

14 Fausto Vera – Argentinos Juniors – Market value: € 11 M

13 Pedro – Flamengo – Market value: € 12 M

12 Julián Álvarez – River Plate – Market value: € 12 M

11 Kaio Jorge – Santos FC – Market value: € 12 M

10 Gonzalo Montiel – River Plate – Market value: € 12.5 M

9 Gerson – Flamengo – Market value: € 14 million

8 Gabriel Menino – Palmeiras – Market value: € 14 million

7 Giorgian de Arrascaeta – Flamengo – Market value: € 15 M

6 Cristian Pavón – Boca Juniors – Market value: € 15 M

5 Santos Borré – River Plate – Market value: € 15 M

4 Nicolás De La Cruz – River Plate – Market value: € 18 million

3 Gabriel Barbosa – Flamengo – Market value: € 20 M

2 Thiago Almada – Vélez Sarsfield – Market value: € 20 M

1 Gabriel Veron – Palmeiras – Market value: € 25 M

Regarding the most valuable players in the Copa Libertadores, the current champion Palmeiras has the most sought-after in the competition: the young attacker Gabriel Veron, 18, holds the record with a market value of 25 million euros. Velez Sarsfield’s offensive midfielder Thiago Almada is second with € 20m and the podium is completed by Flamengo’s Brazilian attacker Gabriel Barbosa, also with € 20m, although ‘Gabigol’ is five years older than Almada.

River Plate, Flamengo and Palmeiras

By teams, the Argentine River Plate places five players in the top 20 of the Copa Libertadores and is the most represented, followed by Flamengo with four and Palmeiras with three. By nationality, nine of the 20 most sought after are Brazilian, while Argentina contributes six professionals, two from Uruguay and Colombia, as well as one from Venezuela.

This is how the CONMEBOL #Libertadores 2021 Group Phase was! This Tuesday, the action begins. Who will reach #EternalGlory? pic.twitter.com/WiGLxZsh4Y – CONMEBOL Libertadores (@Libertadores) April 16, 2021

