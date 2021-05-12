Vero says goodbye to ‘MasterChef 9’ after having a run-in with Jordi Cruz: “It makes me angry”

After the electoral break, this Tuesday La 1 returned to broadcast MasterChef, and it did so with a gala that saw the farewell of Vero as the fourth eliminated from the talent. Furthermore, far from leaving peacefully, the Civil Guard left after having a strong crash with Jordi Cruz, judge of the contest.

It happened when the woman from Cádiz presented her proposal made with cod from a foreign fridge. And, according to Cruz, he left his comfort zone at the least ideal moment. “A elimination test is not the appropriate place to do what you do not master, because your plate was not good “.

For his part, Pepe Rodríguez commented that the dish was very dry, as he had used “two salted as is anchovy and cod “; while Samantha Vallejo-Nágera agreed with the criticisms of Jordi Cruz and pointed out that it was not the occasion to experiment:” You try to do as a sample book of elaborations on a plate, but they have to marry each other. It is better if the clams are not there, because they do not contribute anything. The cod sauce better not be there either “.

Vero, very expressive, expressive, showed that she was not handling criticism well, something that Jordi Cruz did not miss and said that he was shocked by the face he had put on. “What’s wrong with my face? You don’t like my face? I’m getting angry. If you want, I’ll take out the castanets … I don’t like what I’m listening to, “said the mother of three.

“Do not be angry with me, because you are splashing it on me. Our verdict is like this because we did not like your dish. A cod taco that is not easy to manage, you have not cooked well. There are four flavors: anchovies , clams, cheese and cod. Can anyone marry him? Yes, someone with a lot of talent. In your case you have not known how to connector “, Jordi Cruz reiterated in response, visibly upset.

Finally, the cod called Salvación de Lorena cost him expulsion against María, one of the contestants with whom he had the best relationship. “It makes me angry, because now we were beginning to learn a lot and I came to that”Vero said through tears. It was the bittersweet point in an installment starring an icy meal cooked in León and the visit of three of the MasterChef Abuelos, Flo, Gonzalo Miró and La Terremoto de Alcorcón.