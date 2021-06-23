Vermaelen, critical of UEFA and the European Championship: “This format is unfair”

06/23/2021 at 11:35 AM CEST

Daniel Guillen

The Belgian central, Thomas vermaelen, has harshly criticized UEFA and the Eurocup for their multi-venue format and the long journeys of some teams in an interview for the Daily Mail: “This format is unfair. You have teams that play all three games in their own country and others that have to travel. All these trips are not good for the players’ bodies, especially in such a short tournament.”.

The Vissel Kobe player, who He started behind Roberto Martínez on the last day of the group stage, recognized that the only thing that is within the reach of the players is to accept the situation: “But they won’t see us complain, the only thing left for us is to accept”.

Former FC Barcelona player surely he is before his last great tournament of selections with Belgium. At 35, the central defender has been international up to 83 times and He has one more year of contract with the Japanese team, where he shares a dressing room with Andrés Iniesta and Sergi Samper, also ex-Azulgranas.

Belgium, waiting for rival

Roberto Martínez’s Belgium won the ticket for the round of 16 of the European Championship with an almost immaculate group stage: nine points, seven goals for and only one against. In the next round they will face the third classified of groups A, B or C, although the one most likely in Vladimir Petkovi & cacute;.

The Belgian center-back has participated in the first three matches as a defender in a line of three. He played 13 minutes in the debut against Russia, had a testimonial role in the comeback over Denmark and played 90 minutes against Finland, with the team already qualified.