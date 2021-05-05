Verizon sells Yahoo and AOL for half the cost

Verizon sells Yahoo and AOL, its media division, in an operation for 5 billion dollars in favor of Apollo Global Management.

The buyer, a private equity company, paid half for Yahoo and AOL than Verizon spent in 2015 and 2016 to buy them.

Apollo funds will acquire @VerizonMedia, one of the world’s premier global technology and media companies, in a carveout that should allow the company, to be known as Yahoo, to pursue new market opportunities and accelerate long-term growth. https://t.co/hkF82mysda – Apollo Global Management, Inc. (@apolloglobal) May 3, 2021

Verizon sells Yahoo and AOL

According to information about the purchase, Verizon will receive $ 4.25 billion in cash, plus 750 million in preferred interests.

In 2015, Verizon bought ALO for $ 4.4 billion, and the following year it acquired Yahoo for $ 4.83 billion, according to Reuters information.

Yahoo has had several transformations in the last week, one of the latest was the announcement that the company made the cancellation of the Yahoo Answers platform, effective from May 4.

Other Verizon Operations

Verizon sells Yahoo and AOL in the company’s latest move, though not the latest related to large internet companies.

Another Verizon sale was recorded in 2019, when he sold Tumblr which was bought by Yahoo for 1,100 million dollars.

Last year, Verizon dumped Huffpost into Buzzfeed, a property for which AOL paid $ 315 million in 2011 and which incurred a $ 119 million charge to its quarterly earnings “primarily related to the disposition of the HuffPost business. “

AOL and Yahoo had better days, when the former was the way they people connected to the internet and Yahoo was its cover.

At its best, AOL had a market capitalization of more than $ 200 billion and Yahoo of more than $ 125 billion.

(With information from Reuters)