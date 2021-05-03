Verizon sells Yahoo and AOL for $ 5 billion (half of what it cost them) to a US fund

Yahoo and AOL change hands again. If in 2015 Verizon paid 4.4 billion dollars for AOL and in 2016 it disbursed 4.83 billion dollars for Yahoo, now the American company has sold both companies to Apollo Global Management, an American investment fund, for $ 5 billion. It is roughly half of what you paid years ago for both companies.

Under the terms of the agreement, Verizon will receive $ 4.25 billion in cash, $ 750 million in preferential interest, and will also have a 10% stake in Verizon Media. The deal includes the assets of Verizon Media, including their brands and businesses (such as Engadget, Techcrunch, AOL, and Yahoo). The transaction is subject to “certain closing conditions” and is expected to be completed in the second half of 2021.

Two Internet classics that change hands again

Following this purchase, a new company called “Yahoo” will be created, which will continue to be led by Guru Gowrappan, current CEO of Verizon Media. As he has expressed this, “we are excited to join forces with Apollo.” In his own words, “The past two quarters of double-digit growth have demonstrated our ability to transform our media ecosystem. With Apollo’s industry expertise and strategic vision, Yahoo will be well positioned to capitalize on market opportunities, experience in media and transactions and continue to grow our complete digital advertising platform“.

Apollo Global Management is an American investment fund founded in 1990 by Leon Black. The fund specializes in “alternative investments” and “creates rare opportunities for investors throughout market cycles.” Among other things, the company owns the resort “The Venetian” in Las Vegas (a luxury hotel with a casino included) and the Michaels brand of craft products. As of December 2020, Apollo’s private equity business had more than $ 80 billion in assets.

In the words of Apollo partner Reed Rayman, “We are delighted to help unlock the tremendous potential of Yahoo and its unmatched collection of brands.” David Sambur, Co-Director of Apollo, has expressed that “we firmly believe in the Yahoo growth prospects“and that they hope they can leverage their experience in technology and media companies to” help Yahoo continue to prosper. “

Verizon has sold the two companies for $ 5 billion, about half of what he paid for both companies in 2015 (AOL) and 2016 (Yahoo). We will have to wait to see what the future will be like for the two companies that, in their glory days, were huge Internet giants.

More information | Verizon

Image | Neon Tommy licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0