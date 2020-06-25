The position of a CEO and of the company itself can have a positive or negative impact on their business and what is happening with Facebook it is a new example of what happens when the second case occurs.

Little by little, the call for a boycott against the world’s largest social network and its ‘sister’ application grows. Instagram, all as a result of the actions of the company around what many voices consider a “complacent in the dissemination of information” policy.

A weight mark

Thursday it was revealed that Verizon He joined the list of companies announcing that he will stop making investments in advertising on both Facebook and Instagram, until the company « can create an acceptable solution that makes us feel comfortable. »

“We have strict content policies and we have zero tolerance when they are violated, we take action. (…) We are pausing our advertising until Facebook can create an acceptable solution that makes us comfortable and is consistent with what we have done with YouTube and other partners, ”Verizon media chief John Nitti told CNBC in a release.

In that sense, the decision of the company based in the New York coda, came after the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) He posted on Twitter that the company led by Mark Zuckerberg has not only shown that it is permissive with hateful content and harassment, but also « is accommodating in the dissemination of information. »

A list that grows

According to various specialists, Verizon is the first major advertiser to decide to abandon Facebook in this advertising boycott.

The first brand to respond to the NAACP call was The North Face, by announcing that it would stop all activity and paid ads until there are « stricter policies » that provide greater assurance that something is done against the spread of hateful, misleading and violent material on both Facebook and all its platforms.

To the sportswear and warm clothing firm owned by VF Corp they joined Magnolia Pictures, REI, Patagonia, Eddie Bauer and Ben & Jerry’s.

Although there is still no routing as it was at the time with YouTube, you cannot minimize the block that is forming to put pressure on Facebook, in fact, it is already having implications for your business; Thursday afternoon, its shares fell more than 1 percent on the Nasdaq index of the New York Stock Exchange.

