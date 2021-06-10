VERITAS, the mission that will map Venus to unravel its geological history

VERITAS (Venus Emissivity, Radio Science, InSAR, Topography, and Spectroscopy) map the surface of Venus to determine the geological history of the planet and find out why it developed so differently than Earth did.

By orbiting Venus with a synthetic aperture radar, VERITAS map the surface elevations of nearly the entire planet to create 3D reconstructions of the topography and confirm whether processes such as Tectonic plates and the volcanism they are still active on Venus.

VERITAS will also map infrared emissions from the surface of Venus to map the predominant rock types in each region, which is largely unknown, and to determine whether active volcanoes are currently releasing water vapor into the atmosphere. .

Suzanne Smrekar of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California, United States, is the mission’s principal investigator. JPL is in charge of project management. The German Aerospace Center will provide the infrared mapping system. The Italian Space Agency and the French National Center for Space Studies (CNES) will contribute to the radar and other components of the spacecraft.

The launch of VERITAS into space is planned for the years 2028-2030.

Artistic recreation of the VERITAS space probe. (Image: NASA JPL / Caltech)

The mission has been chosen from among other proposals due to its scientific value and the feasibility of its development plan. The project team will now work to complete the technical and organizational requirements.

Another mission that has recently been selected by NASA from among several proposed projects is DAVINCI +. The mission will aim to measure the composition of Venus’ atmosphere to find out how it formed and evolved, as well as to determine if the planet ever had an ocean. The spacecraft consists of a sphere of descent that will plunge through the planet’s thick atmosphere, making precise measurements of noble gases and other chemical elements in order to definitively solve the enigma of why the atmosphere of Venus is dominated by an effect. Runaway greenhouse unlike what happens in the atmosphere of the Earth, its sister world. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)