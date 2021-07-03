Verify holder of the INM migratory headquarters in BCS

MEXICO CITY.- The commissioner of the National Institute of Migration (INM), Francisco Garduño, carried out a visit of supervision and evaluation of public servants with administrative tasks and field personnel, as well as the operation of the migratory headquarters of the state of Baja California Sur.

The head of the INM toured the headquarters and points of land, sea and air migration and internment control to verify the standards of quality and warmth in the attention to national and foreign users, as well as a modern and agile service through the new procedures models migrations implemented since 2020.

These supervision and evaluation tasks are part of the permanent actions that the Government of Mexico, through the Ministry of the Interior, has instructed the INM to maintain a safe, orderly and regular migration, with a humanistic vision and in total adherence to the human rights ”, highlighted the INM.

In a press release, he indicated that Baja California Sur is the 31st entity that Francisco Garduño visits, in order to reinforce the work of the staff of the Representation Offices of the National Institute of Migration throughout the Mexican Republic.

