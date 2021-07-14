Vergil Ortiz vs. Kavaliauskas, officially announced for August 14

Darío Pérez

As we announced in ESPABOX more than a month ago exclusively, Vergil ortiz (17-0, 17 KO) and Egidijus Kavaliauskas (22-1-1, 18 KO) will meet on Saturday, August 14. It will be at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco (Texas), a beautiful open-air venue with a retractable roof with a capacity for 12,000 spectators.

The fight has been announced exclusively by Golden Boy Promotions, which will organize the event with, for sure, other interesting proposals. It is said that there will be a trilogy among the Venezuelan Roger gutierrez (25-3-1, 20 KO) and the Nicaraguan René Alvarado (32-9, 21 KO). So far, they have met twice, with battles and a victory each, the last coming for Gutiérrez (and a title of those secondary WBA world championships at stake) at the beginning of the year.

About the header fight, it is an excellent test to see if Vergil Ortiz is already calling for world titles and, consequently, for stardom in the welterweight division, one of the most difficult currently. Kavaliauskas has only lost to Terence Crawford; The California-based Lithuanian Olympian is fifth on the WBO world charts, of which Ortiz is number one, making the fight a world eliminator for Crawford’s own title.

In the coming weeks, the backup matches that will accompany this event will be confirmed.