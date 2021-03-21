Vergil Ortiz Jr vs. Maurice Hooker: see video of the knockout of the Mexican American for his consecration | Boxing

Vergil Ortiz Jr. passed his first major test in the world of boxing by consecrating WBO International Champion after defeating Maurice hooker with a shocking KO. The Mexican American asked Terence crawford for your next fight.

One of the big questions that Robert Garcia’s fighter had to answer was if he is ready for the big leagues of boxing. And his compatriot and former super lightweight champion was a great opportunity to show up and tell Terence crawford Y Errol Spence Jr. that goes for them.

And boy did he do it because from the start of the fight Vergil Ortiz Jr. dominated the center of the ring with his long throw distance 1-2 and go into the cut in a messy way. Despite this, in the third and fourth rounds he missed several blows and Hooker landed his to match his actions in combat.

However, in the fifth round the first break of the fight occurred because his compatriot felt the power and for more than a minute resisted the blows of the Ortiz Jr. Finally, in the sixth, the former world champion began to delay because he visited the canvas for the first time after a gale of blows from the young Mexican American.

On the seventh Ortiz He landed a hook to the liver and a cross that ended up sending a Hooker that he could not get up because he also had his hand injured. After the match, the fighter of Robert garcia He said he doesn’t know if he’s ready to face Terence crawford, but wants combat.